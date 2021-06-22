Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Cycle trading: Bullish response

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks responded bullishly on Tuesday by closing above the 10 day MA so we will label day 26 as the DCL. Stocks also closed above the 4240 level on Tuesday. If stocks deliver bullish follow through this should lead to a bullish trending move and 4240 can then be used as the stop.

www.fxstreet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Foreign Exchange Trading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketskitco.com

Commerzbank is bullish on gold

(Kitco News) - Karen Jones and her team at Commerzbank have sent out a report this morning that seems pretty bullish gold. In the research report, she noted the yellow metal "has seen recovery just ahead of the 2019-2021 uptrend line at 1735, while underpinned here our bias is bullish.".
Businessseeitmarket.com

Market Cycle Indicators Remain Bullish On Strong Global Economic Data

With the global economy on the up-trend, it is not surprising that market cycle indicators remain healthy and elevated. Leading indicators are rising at a healthy pace, with transports from rail to trucking seeing solid increases. We are also seeing strength in manufacturing data from the Purchasers Managers Index (PMI) and chemical activities are at or near record highs for increases.
Marketsdailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Supporting the Bullish Trend

The return from the American holiday contributed to the movement and activity of the markets. The US dollar returned to rise again, and accordingly, gold’s attempts to correct were exposed to the highest risks, as the price of an ounce of gold fell from the resistance level of 1815 dollars yesterday to the support level of 1790 dollars an ounce and settles around the level of 1803 dollars an ounce at the time of writing the analysis. Markets and investors are cautiously anticipating what will be announced in the minutes of the last meeting of the US Federal Reserve later today. In this meeting, it was pointed out that the date of raising US interest rates is imminent, and accordingly the US dollar has moved in an upward path since the time of the meeting until now.
Currenciesactionforex.com

XAUUSD Looking Bullish

Gold is still trading with a reasonable bid-tone around the $1,800 level despite the US dollar index continuing to strengthen broadly. Golds bulls need to clear the $1,815 level to encourage further buying interest towards the $1,830 resistance area. The four-hour time frame continues to show that a large inverted head and shoulders pattern with a $65.00 upside projection is in play.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Chart of the day: EUR/NZD

Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD slumps to fresh daily lows near 1.3800 on renewed USD strength

GBP/USD reversed its direction in the second half of the day. US Dollar Index rises above 92.50 on Tuesday. Risk-averse market environment is helping USD find demand. After edging higher toward 1.3900 during the European session, the GBP/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure in the second half of the day and was last seen losing 0.26% at 1.3809.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD: Trading recommendations

The breakdown of the important short-term resistance level 0.7093 will confirm the completion of the downward correction and will become an additional signal for the resumption of long positions in NZD/USD. The growth target will be the resistance levels 0.7240 (Fibonacci level 38.2% retracement in the global wave of the pair's decline from the level 0.8820), 0.7300. More distant growth targets are located at resistance levels 0.7430, 0.7550 (50% Fibonacci level), 0.7600.
WorldFXStreet.com

NZD/USD sticks to intraday gains, upside seems limited ahead of FOMC minutes

NZD/USD caught some fresh bids on Wednesday following the previous day’s sharp pullback. RBNZ rate hike expectations continued lending some support amid a subdued USD demand. The market focus remains on Wednesday’s release of the FOMC June policy meeting minutes. The NZD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the first...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.1800 as USD accelerates to the upside

Dollar jumps across the board, Dow Jones falls more than 1% and US yields tumble. EUR/USD prints fresh daily lows, remains above 1.1800. The EUR/USD pair printed a fresh two-day low at 1.1815 and rebounded modestly. So far it has been unable to move away from the 1.1830 area; it remains under pressure on the back of a stronger US dollar.
RetailFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 110.69. Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 15-month peak at 111.65 in Asia on Friday, subsequent selloff to 110.96 in hectic post-NFP trading on the back of soft U.S. unemployment data suggests recent upmove has made a temporary top there and intra-day break below aforesaid support would encourage stronger retracement to 110.40/43, however, support at 110.22 should contain downside and yield rebound later this week.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Extends losses below 1.0700 post-NZD data

AUD/NZD has been moving in continuous downward momentum for the past three weeks. Investors cheered NZD data and sooner-than-expected rate hike expectations. Momentum oscillators tilt in favor of bearish momentum. AUD/NZD accumulates substantial losses on Tuesday morning in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair opened higher, albeit fizzled out...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY fails to hold above 111.00, retreats to 110.80 area

USD/JPY is edging lower during the European trading hours. US Dollar Index struggles to stage a rebound following Friday's drop. Market action is expected to remain subdued for the remainder of the day. After touching its highest level in more than a year at 111.67 on Friday, the USD/JPY pair...
BusinessCNBC

Euro struggles as investor sentiment disappoints

The euro dived towards a three-month low against a broadly steady dollar on Tuesday as disappointing data tarnished some of the single currency's allure while Antipodean currencies held on to their gains, buoyed by robust data and hawkish comments. Investor sentiment in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, remains at...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar ends lower in thin trading on falling U.S. yields

The greenback ended the day marginally lower against its peers on Monday in thin trading (U.S. markets remained closed) as investors continued to focus on the soft details of the U.S. jobs report together with falling U.S. Treasury yields. Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar dipped to 110.94 in New...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic & SafeMoon — Asian Wrap 06 July

Dogecoin price wavers, but $0.223 dictates DOGE outlook. Dogecoin price rebound from the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on June 22 marked a bullish departure from the weakness that branded price action through much of May and June. The price action proceeding the bounce from the low formed a symmetrical triangle pattern that triggered today with a 12-hour close below the triangle’s lower trendline.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Are there any altcoins that might withstand the market fall?

Bulls could not keep the growth started at the weekend and all top 10 coins have come back to the red zone. Last Saturday, the Bitcoin (BTC) price recovered within the channel, and on Sunday, buyers tried to test the resistance of $36,000. However, the growth was not supported by large volumes, and the pair could not gain a foothold in the area of $36,000.
Marketsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Acerinox: buying on a bullish bottom

Acerinox is a steel company with sufficient financial muscle to be able to benefit from the cyclical recovery and the future infrastructure plans linked to the fight against climate change. It has the ability to pass on the rise in costs if we enter an inflationary environment and presents attractive valuation multiples: PER of 10.34x and P / CV of 1.52x with estimates for the year 2021. The characteristics mentioned allow granting a positive rating by fundamental analysis (see “Acerinox joins the wheel of recovery”).
EconomyInvestorPlace

Hyliion Looks Perfect for a Bullish Trade Going Into July

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) is one of the multitude of electric vehicle (EV) special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) that came public over the past year. However, HYLN stock stands out from most of its peers in one big way. Hyliion isn’t trying to design its own EV from scratch and ramp up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy