Averill: Challenge the council

Bern Rose’s June 18 commentary with the idea we come together on common ground is a good one, at least, in theory. As a taxpayer in our city, however, I will express my opinion, as many do, when I don’t see eye-to-eye with said councilors’ ideas and proposals, and that is our right. To believe residents should accept council’s proposals, without challenge, for the sake of civility and because said councilors are intelligent and thoughtful, is quite naïve and one-sided.