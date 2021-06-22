Cancel
North Augusta, SC

North Augusta planners to review Public Safety HQ plans; city OKs Riverside Village noise ordinance

By Samantha Winn swinn@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 18 days ago
North Augusta City Council voted 5-0 to send a sketch plan of the Seven Gables Flythe property for the new Public Safety headquarters to the city's planning commission. Council members David McGhee and Eric Presnell were not in attendance.

While citizens have mixed reactions about the property, the council wants and encourages public engagement on the topic before making an informed decision. Mayor Briton Williams said there will be many instances where citizens can voice their concerns to the council.

“Being on the planning commission when this happened last time, I know that one of the things that did not happen was ... any ability to do a sketch review and (get) any kind of feedback,” Williams said. “And we learned from that, so we are going down the right road with planning commission and how to do this. We are also opening it up for people to understand what the path would be going forward.”

While no North Augusta residents spoke before council on Monday about their concerns with the potential site, the frustration of fighting on behalf of the Seven Gables Flythe property feels redundant to many outspoken citizens online.

Council also passed the Riverside Village noise ordinance unanimously.

The noise ordinance will extend to 11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights in Riverside Village. The rest of the city will keep the citywide ordinance of 10:30 p.m.

Council has previously stated this is step one in improving the noise ordinance citywide.

The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for July 15, according to the North Augusta government website. Renderings for both East Buena Vista and Georgia Avenue are available online for the public to view.

Other business

• The North Augusta Greeneway will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. between Cypress Drive and Riverbluff Drive on Wednesday. A wastewater line will be fixed during that time and no homeowners will be affected.

• Council agreed to take part in the Veteran’s Local Government Fellowship program. The national program helps veterans transition out of the Armed Forces and work in managerial city government positions. This will be the second program of its kind in South Carolina.

• Council agreed for a Miracle League field to be built at Riverview Park. The RECing Crew will use this field as a joint facility with the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism programs. “This is just the right thing to do,” Williams said. “It’s good for people, and it’s good for families.”

• North Augusta is now participating in the Lower Savannah Regional Home Consortium, an initiative that helps increase affordable housing opportunities for low-income individuals.

