4 accused for April 9th shooting had a status hearing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Four people charged with first-degree murder for an April 9th shooting were back in court this morning at the Pennington County Courthouse. Tracy Laughlin, Travis Nelson, Gilbert Reyna, and William Long, are charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder as well as second-degree kidnapping and aiding and abetting aggravated assault, after the death of Jesus Vance at the South Dakota Rose Inn.www.blackhillsfox.com