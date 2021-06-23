Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Diocese puts deacon on leave after sexual abuse allegations

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jikRX_0acSy3Vz00

The Diocese of Lafayette says a deacon is on administrative leave following allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.

In a statement, the Diocese says Deacon Shawn Jude Gautreaux was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the claims. The Diocese says that the allegations are from a period of time before Gautreaux was ordained a deacon. They are unaware of any other allegations against Gautreaux.

Allegations have been reported to law enforcement in St. Martin Parish. Gautreaux was a deacon most recently at Saint Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge.

Below is the full statement from the Diocese of Lafayette:

The Diocese of Lafayette has received an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor by Deacon Shawn Jude Gautreaux. Following an initial inquiry, the Diocese has placed Deacon Gautreaux on administrative leave pending a further determination in this matter. The allegation received relates to a period of time many years before he was ordained a deacon. Further, the Diocese has reported the allegation to law enforcement authorities in St. Martin Parish. The Diocese is unaware of any other allegations involving Deacon Gautreaux at this time.

The Diocese is continuing to cooperate fully with law enforcement, and we urge anyone with any information on any cases of possible abuse to please come forward to local law enforcement authorities and to the Diocese.

--------

*If you’ve been the victim of a sexual assault and you need help, there is help available. You can find help here . If you believe that a crime has been committed, please call your local law enforcement, or dial 911.

------------------------------------------------------------
