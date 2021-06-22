Breaking: Gophers athletics announces full capacity for sporting events

Gophers athletics announced Tuesday morning that it plans to have full capacity for sporting events when teams return to campus next fall for the 2021-22 season. “We are excited to safely welcome fans back into our venues,” Gophers Director of Athletics Mark Coyle said in the email announcement. “We will follow all University, local and state guidelines, and we are looking forward to our fans once again providing a tremendous advantage for our Gopher student-athletes when they compete on campus. We are so thankful for our fans, donors and sponsors who helped provide necessary resources for our student-athletes last season, but we missed seeing and hearing them at games.”