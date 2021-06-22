Cancel
Huge Fiscal Boost to the Economy Is About to Fade

By Michael Rainey
The Fiscal Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe multiple relief packages enacted by Congress flooded the U.S. economy with cash, providing much-needed liquidity as the Covid-19 pandemic sharply reduced activity in multiple sectors including travel, hospitality, dining and entertainment. But as Neil Irwin of The New York Times notes Tuesday, most of the aid money was front-loaded, issued in a matter of weeks or months. While that approach helped the federal programs achieve their goal of stabilizing the economy, it comes with a serious downside: in the coming months, the cessation of that federal spending will detract from economic growth.

Businessschiffgold.com

IMF Chief Warns of “Sustained” Rise in US Inflation

Even with the CPI rising more than expected every month this year, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continues to insist that inflation is “transitory.” But not everybody is buying Powell’s narrative. In a blog post published July 7, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned of a “sustained” inflation rise in the United States.
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

June FOMC minutes tatter taper-talk bets; Fed pledges to act if risk materializes

Minutes from the June 15-16 US Federal Reserve Policy meet released on Wednesday, did not deliver any clue on when or how the US Central Bank would begin to taper fiscal supports for the economy, as Fed policymakers had reportedly sensed that an uneven recovery over recent months had fallen short of engendering the impetus that might have prompted the Central Bank officials to harness a hawkish tone, however, the Fed had agreed to act, if a prolonged rise in inflation indicators or unescapable fiscal risks could materialize.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Gold investors call Fed’s inflation bluff

Gold investors are taking the wheel, setting the precious metal up for a major rally as investors realize the Federal Reserve is powerless against rising and persistent inflation, according to one strategist. The precious metal on Thursday was flirting with a sixth straight day of gains, hovering near $1,800 an...
BusinessStreet.Com

Treasury Yield Slump Stokes Recovery, Inflation Debate; 10-Year Hits 1.25%

U.S. Treasury bond yields extended declines Thursday, pulling 10-year notes to a fresh five-month low, as investors work to unpack growth and inflation signals from the world's biggest financial market. Bets on a post-pandemic surge in consumer demand, fueled by trillions in government stimulus, record-low borrowing costs and early successes...
Businesssouthernillinoisnow.com

The Fed Acknowledges Inflation

As inflation climbs, the Fed reacts. At its June meeting, the Federal Reserve confirmed what many of us have suspected for some time: prices are rising. In fact, prices are climbing faster than many expected. In response, the Fed raised its inflation expectation to 3.4%, up from its March projection of 2.4%, effectively raising its inflation expectation by 42%.1.
BusinessWRAL

Higher Inflation Among Risks Facing Economic Recovery, IMF Warns

Rising inflation, particularly in the United States, is among the risks facing the global economy amid a “worsening two-track recovery,” the International Monetary Fund warned Wednesday. “There is a risk of a more sustained rise in inflation or inflation expectations, which could potentially require an earlier-than-expected tightening of U.S. monetary...
BusinessStreet.Com

Treasury Yields Tumble, Taking 10-Year Notes Below 1.3% as Fed Minutes Loom

U.S. Treasury bond yields slumped lower Wednesday, pulling benchmark 10-year notes to the lowest since early February, as growth concerns overtake lingering inflation fears heading into the release of Federal Reserve minutes later in the session. Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields traded below 1.3% for the first time in five...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Fed moves closer to tapering asset purchases: Here's what that means

The Federal Reserve is edging closer to unwinding some of the ultra-easy policy measures put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep the U.S. economy afloat amid an unexpectedly large spike in inflation. During their June policy-setting meeting, policymakers at the U.S. central bank unanimously voted to...
BusinessMiami Herald

US consumer confidence soars on upbeat views about economy

U.S. consumer confidence soared in June to a fresh pandemic high as Americans became more upbeat about the economy and job market. The Conference Board’s index increased to 127.3 from an upwardly revised 120 reading in May, according to a report Tuesday. The June figure exceeded all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Consumers also expected inflation to pick up in the coming year.
EconomyWorld Bank Blogs

Fiscal policies for a low-carbon economy

Global warming, climate risks, and climate disasters are occurring with higher frequency and can move economies onto a lower-growth path with greater financial instability, fiscal constraints, and even poverty traps. This is especially true for more vulnerable developing countries. Our recent report, Fiscal Policies for a Low-Carbon Economy, discusses how a mix of carbon taxation and green bonds can address climate-related risks, improve economic recovery plans, and allow for a fair transition to a low-carbon economy.
POTUSFortune

CEOs are optimistic about the economy

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. —53% of the CEOs believe the business effects of the pandemic “will largely be over by the end of 2021.”. —77%...
POTUSPOLITICO

Fed in disarray!

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services' morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
U.S. PoliticsThe Fiscal Times

Business and Labor Join Forces to Lobby for Infrastructure Deal

A group of business and labor organizations including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable, the AFL-CIO and North America’s Building Trades Unions announced Thursday that they support the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure proposal outlined by the White House and Senate negotiators. “We urge Congress to turn this framework...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Central banks are speaking up on inequality

The world’s central banks are increasingly using their powerful platform to put a spotlight on inequality. Why it matters: Central banks control the money supply and interest rates, which affects financing costs for everyone. Historically, the Federal Reserve — the central bank of the U.S. — had vague goals including...
Economyactionforex.com

(FED) Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee

A joint meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee and the Board of Governors was held by videoconference on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. and continued on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.1. PRESENT:. Jerome H. Powell, Chair. John C. Williams, Vice Chair. Thomas I. Barkin. Raphael...
BusinessFortune

Higher inflation is no longer hypothetical—and it has Americans worried

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. At its last reading in June, the Consumer Price Index was up 5% year-over-year in May. That's the highest inflation uptick since 2008. Soon after that data was published, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell went...

