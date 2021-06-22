Hold Me Right
In 2012, actress Danijela Štajnfeld was raped by a man whom she described as influential and powerful within the ranks of Serbian cinema and culture. She then left Serbia, where she was considered to be a rising star of stage theatre, television and cinema, thanks to her roles in popular films like Ivko’s Feast (2005) and The Wounded Eagle (2009), and moved to the United States to start her life and career afresh. She did not talk about the rape for years. The documentary Hold Me Right.cineuropa.org