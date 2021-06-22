Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Hold Me Right

By Marko Stojiljković
cineuropa.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2012, actress Danijela Štajnfeld was raped by a man whom she described as influential and powerful within the ranks of Serbian cinema and culture. She then left Serbia, where she was considered to be a rising star of stage theatre, television and cinema, thanks to her roles in popular films like Ivko’s Feast (2005) and The Wounded Eagle (2009), and moved to the United States to start her life and career afresh. She did not talk about the rape for years. The documentary Hold Me Right.

cineuropa.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sarajevo Film Festival#Marital Rape#Serbian#Yugoslav#Zagrebdox#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Legend James Arness Revealed the Character That He Was Always Asked About

“Gunsmoke” had characters TV viewers could identify with. It turns out James Arness received lots of inquiries about a specific one. “He was such an integral part of the show, and people loved his character of Chester,” Arness, who plays Marshal Matt Dillon, tells The Los Angeles Times in a 2006 interview. “He and I used to go out on appearances in the early years — we traveled all over the country together at fairs and rodeos — and his character was just indelibly etched in the minds of millions of people around the country.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
MoviesFilm Threat

The Goonies 2 Is Dead

In April this year, fans of the classic children’s film The Goonies got bad news when Fox cancelled a planned TV series based on the original film after reviewing a pilot. Fox kept the filming of the pilot so tightly under wraps that we don’t really know who was in it or how advanced it was, but we’re never going to find out. The executives at Fox didn’t like what they saw, and so they decided they weren’t going to proceed with it.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Come Clean: William Was the Reason We Left London!

It's been nearly a year and a half since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles, and by all accounts, the duke and duchess are thriving in their new environment. Of course, even though they've managed to put thousands of miles between themselves and Buckingham Palace, the Sussexes still can't escape the influence of Harry's family.
Celebritiessacramentosun.com

Hollywood mourns demise of Richard Donner

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): The sudden news of filmmaker Richard Donner's demise has shattered the whole Hollywood industry, following which heartfelt tributes are pouring in for the late star. The ace filmmaker was known for helming the original 'Superman' film, 'Lethal Weapon' film series and 'The Goonies'. He had...
Bryan, TXcandy95.com

Dua Lipa to Make Acting Debut in Matthew Vaughn’s All-Star Spy Thriller ‘Argylle’

The Hollywood Reporter – Dua Lipa is to make her acting debut, joining a major ensemble of A-list talent in Mathew Vaughn’s newly-announced spy thriller Argylle. The British pop sensation and Grammy winner is joining a heady lineup of stars that includes Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson. Lipa will also provide original music for the title track and score.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
Burbank, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

Chick Vennera, ‘Golden Girls’ Actor, Dies at 74

Another member of the beloved “Golden Girls” family has passed away. According to Variety, that actor was Chick Vennera. He was 74 years old at the time of his death on Wednesday, July 7, in Burbank, California. His daughter, Nikky Vennera, reported that the actor passed away due to lung...
Moviescineuropa.org

Franka Potente • Director of Home

German actress Franka Potente (25 km/h [ + ] , Muse [ + ] ) has been living in Los Angeles for around 20 years now. She has worked with a series of independent US filmmakers and now presents her first feature as a director. Home. [. +. ]. ,...
Moviesallkpop.com

DAY6's Even of Day releases the group concept film for 'Right Through Me'

DAY6's unit group Even of Day continues to release new concept films to prepare for their comeback. On July 2 at midnight KST, the boy group released a concept film for the entire unit group. In the short clip. All the members are playing an instrument in an empty store and wander the night in longing.
Musicedm.com

Tisoki Pays Homage to Old School Dubstep on New Single "Hold On Me"

Tisoki is making himself heard as live music makes its return around the globe. Last month, he delivered "SENSITIVE" alongside Charity Vance, a collaboration that served as the first single from his forthcoming album 01953. Today he's returned by way of Monstercat for "Hold On Me," the second track from his debut LP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy