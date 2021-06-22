Shooting is under way on Domenico Croce’s first work, Vetro

"I want you to help me end it all, do you understand?" When an elderly and greatly diminished father addresses such a request to his daughter, it comes as a shock ; the prospect of the inevitable end seizes you, as if it’s some new stage in a physical demise which loved ones face up to as best they can, between somewhat forced levels of determined optimism, the denial of human mortality, and, of course, sadness and dejection, but also support fuelled by paradoxical feelings of love and pain which are deep yet restrained. It’s into the midst of this poignant time of life that François Ozon plunges with meticulous realism in Everything Went Well.