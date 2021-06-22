Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Shooting is under way on Domenico Croce’s first work, Vetro

By Vittoria Scarpa
cineuropa.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilming is under way in Rome on Vetro, which is the first feature-length work directed by Domenico Croce (who won a David di Donatello in 2021 for his short film Anne) and the first cinematic title produced by the fledgling film and audiovisual production company Fidelio, in league with Vision Distribution.

cineuropa.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donatello
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Fidelio#Vision Distribution#Carolina Sala Lrb#La Guerra Finita#Pezzi#Anica#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Worldkelo.com

Marion Cotillard, Jodie Foster lead Cannes glamour in red carpet return

CANNES, France (Reuters) – Decked out in a shimmering silver Chanel gown, Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard helped kick off Cannes’ comeback on Tuesday as movie stars from far and wide descended onto the red carpet for the French cinema showcase. The world’s biggest film festival is marking its return after...
Moviescineuropa.org

The Marché du Film and Bridging the Dragon organise a pioneering event at Cannes

For the sixth year in a row, the Marché du Film together with the Sino-European producers’ association Bridging the Dragon will host an event specifically focusing on China, this year unspooling on 12 and 13 July. In collaboration with Chinese production and distribution company CMC Pictures, this year’s programme will take a pioneering format, with live broadcasting from both Cannes and Beijing, as well as taking place in the virtual space. It will comprise a series of panel discussions and the traditional one-to-one matchmaking meetings.
Moviescineuropa.org

European Film Festival Palić announces its line-up and the Lifka awards laureates

The 28th edition of the European Film Festival Palić (17-23 July) will be held physically in several locations in the Serbian towns of Palić and Subotica, including in the Abazija cinema, considered to be the oldest theatre in the former Yugoslavia built in 1925 for this particular purpose. As many as 130 European films will be presented in the pre-festival programme and the main events, and many of them will be Serbian premieres.
Moviescineuropa.org

Mathieu Fournet • Director of European and International Affairs, CNC

The director of European and international affairs of the CNC since April 2019, Mathieu Fournet, reflects on this singular year and on the programme of the CNC pavilion (read the news) during the 74th Cannes Film Festival, which started yesterday. Cineuropa: How did the CNC implicate itself in the pandemic...
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

FNE at Cannes 2021: Lithuanian Cinema in Cannes

The 74th Cannes Film Festival has begun: Lithuanian Film Pavilion is once more there. On 6 July, the 74th International Cannes Film Festival and fair Marché du Film began in Cannes, France. Even though we won’t be seeing any Lithuanian films at the competition programme, the name of Lithuania will echo at the Marché du Film fair which attracts film industry representatives from around the globe.
Moviescineuropa.org

Franka Potente • Director of Home

German actress Franka Potente (25 km/h [ + ] , Muse [ + ] ) has been living in Los Angeles for around 20 years now. She has worked with a series of independent US filmmakers and now presents her first feature as a director. Home. [. +. ]. ,...
Moviescineuropa.org

Nikias Chryssos • Director of A Pure Place

At Filmfest München, the second-biggest film festival in Germany, after the Berlinale, Greek-German director Nikias Chryssos presented his dystopian tragicomedy A Pure Place. , which centres on a fictional sect. In order to be able to reach paradise, its members have to achieve the highest level of purity, both inside and out. We talked to the director about his inspiration for the story, the development of his visual concept and the biggest production challenges he faced.
Scotland, CTGreenwichTime

'Moonfall' Studio AGC Launches Supernatural Thriller 'Consecration' (EXCLUSIVE)

“Moonfall” co-producer and sales agent AGC Studios is launching the Christopher Smith-directed supernatural thriller “Consecration.”. Stuart Ford’s independent studio will fully finance and co-produce the pic alongside BigScope Films and Moonriver Content. The movie turns on events following the suspicious death of a priest, whose sister goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened to her brother. There, she soon uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about her own shadowy past that brings long-buried trauma to the surface.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

The Irresistible Style Of Wes Anderson’s Screen Muses

“I do feel a bit like my characters from one movie could walk into another one of my movies and it would make sense,” Wes Anderson told Interview Magazine back in 2009. Imagine, then, Gwyneth Paltrow’s rendering of Margot Tenenbaum – an Hermès Birkin perennially lodged in the crook of her elbow – lounging alongside ‘Jack’s Girlfriend’, Natalie Portman, in matching marigold dressing gowns at Hotel Chevalier (Anderson’s 2007 prologue to The Darjeeling Limited). Or a cape-clad Tilda Swinton playing Social Services in Moonrise Kingdom (2012) as the perfect foil for Anjelica Huston’s opulently bohemian Eleanor Zissou in The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004).
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Flashback: When Sophie Marceau Went Off Script

The French star's 1999 presentation of the Palme d’Or to the Dardenne brothers brought the crowd to its feet in protest. It takes a particular scene-stealing panache to make oneself into the biggest piece of news to emerge from Cannes’ annual awards ceremony — without even having a film in competition. But French actress Sophie Marceau did just that in 1999 at the millennial 52nd edition of the world’s most glamorous cinema event.
MoviesMovieWeb

Tilda Swinton Takes on Her Fifth Wes Anderson Movie, Shooting Begins This Fall

Tilda Swinton will star in Wes Anderson's next movie with the untitled project set to start filming in Spain this fall. The new movie will mark the fifth collaboration between Tilda Swinton and Anderson, as she previously appeared in the filmmaker's movies Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Isle of Dogs. Swinton is also a part of the ensemble cast of Anderson's latest movie The French Dispatch, which will have its world premiere at Cannes in July.
Entertainmentcineuropa.org

Between Two Worlds

“Your personal project? To orient yourself towards the specialty of service agent. Cleaning jobs are the future, they can't be relocated.” Without qualifications nor professional experience, in territories highly impacted by unemployment, job prospects are extremely limited. At best, at 7,96€ net per hour, only a precarious life is possible (since one must have a roof, feed one’s family and put some gas in the tank), punctuated by 4:30am wake up calls and the cleaning of soiled toilets (best avoided since the most experienced know that it is better to be on mopping duty) at intensive rates. It’s in this disadvantaged universe that celebrated journalist Florence Aubenas plunged undercover to write Le quai d’Ouistreham, a book freely adapted by novelist-filmmaker Emmanuel Carrère (with Hélène Devynck as co-screenwriter) into the feature titled Between Two Worlds.
Moviescineuropa.org

Review: Son

Following its premiere at the Dublin Film Festival (on home ground), Ivan Kavanagh’s Son. (co-produced by Ireland, the USA and the UK) is invading the screens of the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF)’s International Competition, offering up a gruesome story which sees the innocence of childhood transformed into a blood-soaked battle for survival. How far would a parent go to protect their own child? And would that change if that same child were to transform into an evil, blood-thirsty being? Ivan Kavanagh urges the audience to contend with the darker side of childhood, but also with the consequences of traumatic events which leave unhealable, psyhological wounds.
Entertainmentimdb.com

‘The Velvet Underground’ Review: Todd Haynes’ Loving Doc Captures a Rare Moment in Rock History

Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground” is a documentary (his first) by a man whose previous musical tributes include a glam-rock fantasia that gave David Bowie the “Citizen Kane” treatment, a “Mishima”-esque kaleidoscope that refracted Bob Dylan through the infinity mirror of his own myth, and an underground Karen Carpenter biopic that cast the late singer as a literal Barbie doll. It makes Haynes’ choice to make a comparatively straightforward non-fiction movie about his favorite band is a curious one, and it calls implicit attention to the kind of artistic intentionality that most womb-to-tomb music docs only highlight in their subjects.
Entertainmentcineuropa.org

Everything Went Fine

"I want you to help me end it all, do you understand?" When an elderly and greatly diminished father addresses such a request to his daughter, it comes as a shock ; the prospect of the inevitable end seizes you, as if it’s some new stage in a physical demise which loved ones face up to as best they can, between somewhat forced levels of determined optimism, the denial of human mortality, and, of course, sadness and dejection, but also support fuelled by paradoxical feelings of love and pain which are deep yet restrained. It’s into the midst of this poignant time of life that François Ozon plunges with meticulous realism in Everything Went Well.
Moviescineuropa.org

The Co-production Podcast - Episode 06

The Co-production Podcast is a collaboration between Cineuropa and Eurimages. Each episode welcomes producers to share best practices and to inspire new industry-wide collaborations in Europe and beyond. In the sixth episode of the Co-production Podcast, Cineuropa’s editor-in-chief, Domenico La Porta, and co-producers Jussi Rantämaki (Aamu Film, Finland), Natalia Drozd...
Moviescineuropa.org

Christian Krönes and Florian Weigensamer • Directors of A Jewish Life

We caught up with Austrian directors Christian Krönes and Florian Weigensamer, whose new documentary A Jewish Life. , co-directed with Roland Schrotthofer and Christian Kermer, has just world-premiered at Docaviv. Cineuropa: What is your goal with films like A German Life and A Jewish Life. , and where does the...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The 10 best Spanish horror films To not sleep!

Some horror movies most sinister and imaginative of the last 20 years feature Spanish directors, while there are some foreign horror masters who have decided to set their most macabre stories in Spain. Call yourselves Pedro Almodóvar or Juan Antonio Bayona, and even the Mexican Guillermo del Toro, the reality...
Movies/Film

‘Encanto’ Trailer: Disney’s Magical New Animated Musical Features Songs By Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hope you’re not all Lin-Miranda Manuel‘d out, because Walt Disney Animation’s Encanto trailer is here and it’s certainly whetting our musically-inclined appetites. To set the scene, this upcoming animated movie is described as “the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.”
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Walt Disney Studios introduces new and charming movie, Encanto

Take a look at the stunning trailer and poster for the upcoming family-feature!. We all know that Disney have brought us some exceptional, heart-warming and beautiful films over the years, but upcoming film Encanto might just stand a little taller than the rest. Encanto tells the wonderful tale of a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy