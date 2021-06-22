Shooting is under way on Domenico Croce’s first work, Vetro

“Your personal project? To orient yourself towards the specialty of service agent. Cleaning jobs are the future, they can't be relocated.” Without qualifications nor professional experience, in territories highly impacted by unemployment, job prospects are extremely limited. At best, at 7,96€ net per hour, only a precarious life is possible (since one must have a roof, feed one’s family and put some gas in the tank), punctuated by 4:30am wake up calls and the cleaning of soiled toilets (best avoided since the most experienced know that it is better to be on mopping duty) at intensive rates. It’s in this disadvantaged universe that celebrated journalist Florence Aubenas plunged undercover to write Le quai d’Ouistreham, a book freely adapted by novelist-filmmaker Emmanuel Carrère (with Hélène Devynck as co-screenwriter) into the feature titled Between Two Worlds.