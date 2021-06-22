Cancel
Chiqui Carabante is back with La fortaleza

By Alfonso Rivera
cineuropa.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Extremaduran locations of Mérida, Almendralejo and Palomas are, at least for the months of June and July, serving as the settings for the filming of La fortaleza (lit. “The Fortress”), the third feature by Chiqui Carabante, following Carlos Against the World and 12+1, una comedia metafísica (from 2012), plus a raft of highly acclaimed short films such as Bailongas and Los Díaz felices. On 14 June, the first clapperboard slammed for this suspenseful black comedy starring Fernando Cayo (seen not long ago in Sky High.

