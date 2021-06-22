Chiqui Carabante is back with La fortaleza

La Cervara in the distance on its beautiful hillside. I have barely mentioned the house where I spent my youth, not dwelling on it because it is one of the places of which I am least fond. Yet my parents placed the highest expectations on this family property on top of a dominant hill, inhabited over time by several generations of farmers, and built around a watchtower dating back to Roman times. Papa made drawings and even built a Lego model to show us how we would all be happier in a house that was sun-kissed from morning till dusk, where everyone – or almost everyone in a family of seven children – would have a room to themselves, and where there would be plenty of bathrooms, unlike the old and badly planned castello we had lived in. In the frenzy of turning over their new leaf after twenty years spent between crumbling and obsolete walls – where every time there was a downpour it was necessary to adjust the buckets in the attics – Mamma and Papa didn’t hesitate to gut their house of dreams; replacing floors, beams, fixtures; inventing a porch to take advantage of the view of the western hills, adding a living room facing south, and a huge kitchen equipped with every imaginable modern convenience.