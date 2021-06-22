Cancel
Bac Films gets battle-ready with Our Men

By Fabien Lemercier
cineuropa.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn action since yesterday at the Pre-Cannes Screenings (unfolding online from 21 to 25 June), which are taking place within the 74th Cannes Film Festival's Marché du Film (which will switch to its physical form from 6 to 15 July), Parisian group Bac Films’ international sales division boasts a title in its line-up which is set to enjoy its world premiere in a little over three weeks, in the Directors’ Fortnight’s closing slot: Our Men by Rachel Lang.

