Maine State

Northeast coral protection rule finalized

By Kirk Moore
nationalfisherman.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA final rule setting aside coral protection areas on Georges Bank and in the Gulf of Maine was finalized Monday by NMFS, prohibiting the use of bottom-tending fishing gear with exceptions for red crab pots on Georges and lobster pots in the gulf. The rule was developed by the New...

www.nationalfisherman.com
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Deep-sea corals off coastal Maine get permanent protection

Fisheries regulators in the Northeast permanently protected 25,000 square miles of seafloor against some types of commercial fishing, in an effort to protect sensitive deep-sea corals. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a final rule this week that bars mobile bottom-trawling gear from vast deep-sea areas along the outer...
Maine Stateoceana.org

Oceana and Allies Protect Over 25,000 Square Miles of New England Deep-Sea Corals from Destructive Fishing

In the United States, NOAA Fisheries issued a final rule to protect over 25,000 square miles of deep-sea coral habitat in New England’s Georges Bank and the Gulf of Maine from destructive fishing gear, following years of campaigning by Oceana and allies. The action protects centuries-old corals and fish habitat from destructive bottom trawling, which is like clear-cutting the seafloor. The area protected is roughly equivalent to the size of Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, combined, bringing the total protected deep-sea coral areas in the U.S. Atlantic to nearly 86,000 square miles. Oceana continues to campaign to identify and protect deep-sea coral areas from destructive fishing methods, while maintaining robust fisheries, as part of our “freeze the footprint” strategy.
Maine Statenationalfisherman.com

Maine’s Lobster Capital hosts boat races this weekend

This Sunday, July 11, Stonington, Maine, will host the fifth race in Maine’s 2021 lobster boat racing season. Last year, the Stonington races were canceled because of the pandemic. But if this Sunday is anything like the 2019 races, expect at least 100 boats. So far, 246 boats have raced...
Environmentnationalfisherman.com

Northern Lights: Show your work

After 20-plus years of working to improve environmental seafood sustainability, seafood retailers, processors and foodservice providers have expanded their vision of sustainable seafood to embrace both social and environmental elements. Alaska is a global leader in environmental sustainability, and now is the time to be transparent about these responsible practices...
Economynationalfisherman.com

Study finds existing forage fish management is working

Efforts to ratchet down fishing effort on species like herring and menhaden in the name of “extra precautionary management” in most cases are unlikely to bring additional benefits for stocks of predator species that eat them, according to a new study. “Our results indicate that predator productivity was rarely influenced...
Oregon StateDerrick

Oregon adopts most protective heat rules for workers in US

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon adopted an emergency rule Thursday that strengthens requirements for employers to safeguard workers from extreme heat, including expanding access to shade and cool water in what advocates called the nation's most protective heat rules following deadly record-high temperatures in the Pacific Northwest. “With these new...
Industrynationalfisherman.com

Restaurants need local fish, says seafood alliance

Members of the Gulf Coast Seafood Alliance, representing seafood harvesters, distributors, and the restaurants serving their products, are deeply disturbed by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council’s recent proposal to reallocate 20 percent of the commercial red grouper quota to the recreational sector. If approved, the council’s action will...
Agriculturecarolinajournal.com

Cooper signs Farm Act over objections from environmental groups

A new state law streamlines permitting for hog farms that capture biogas, and it moves some control over farming regulations to the local level. Gov. Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 605, the North Carolina Farm Act of 2021, into law on July 2 despite objections from some environmental groups. Environmental...
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.
Oregon StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Oregon StatePosted by
WGAU

