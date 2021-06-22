The 6th edition of Beyond Borders announces its line-up

Two beavers are better than one, and Canada's Drag Race is delivering on both of those beavers! The judges' panel for Canada's Drag Race, the RuPaul's Drag Race spin-off, is helmed by resident Queen of the North Brooke Lynn Hytes; joining her on the panel this season are actor and season one guest host Amanda Brugel and TV personality and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski. The newcomers join ETALK Senior Correspondent and Canada's Squirrel Friend from season one, Traci Melchor to round out the judges' panel for season two, which is set to premiere later this year on WOW Presents Plus and CraveTV in Canada.