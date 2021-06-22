Cancel
The 6th edition of Beyond Borders announces its line-up

By Vassilis Economou
cineuropa.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the sixth consecutive year, the Beyond Borders International Documentary Festival will take place on the idyllic island of Kastellorizo on the edge of the Aegean Sea, from 22 to 29 August. Once a year, Beyond Borders offers European, Mediterranean and overseas audiences a collection of compelling films dealing with historical, cross-cultural events, trends and personalities that have shaped our countries, peoples and civilisations, focusing on history and society. The festival is organised by the Hellenic History Foundation (IDISME), in partnership with the Region of South Aegean and internationally supported by the Paris-based association Ecrans des Mondes.

