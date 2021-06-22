Octavian Strunilă in late post-production with the Romanian remake of Perfect Strangers
In 2019, Paolo Genovese’s superhit Perfect Strangers [ + ] entered the Guinness World Records as the film with the biggest number of remakes ever, with as many as 18 features being produced based on its screenplay. Starting this September, that number will rise to 19, as Romanian actor and director Octavian Strunilă is putting the finishing touches to the Romanian remake. The film is being staged by Strunilă's Ecart Concept together with Black Maria Film, Retina Film Production and Chainsaw Europe.cineuropa.org