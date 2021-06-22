Octavian Strunilă in late post-production with the Romanian remake of Perfect Strangers

Josh Lawson is turning 40 and he feels time breathing down his neck. Teddy, the protagonist of Lawson’s comedy “Long Story Short,” feels that much more intensely thanks to a spell put on him by a mysterious older woman. A master procrastinator who always lets work get in the way of his life and dreams, Teddy (Rafe Spall) discovers shortly after he gets married to wife Leanne (Zahra Newman) that his one-year anniversary is upon him… and in a matter of minutes it’s his second and then his third, and he has a child he barely knows and a crumbling marriage. Increasingly frantic, Teddy can barely keep up, much less figure out how to reverse the curse.