ZagrebDox Pro announces its selection

The opener / title track of this album could well be taken to refer to Britain's 2016 referendum on whether or not to remain in or leave the European Union, for the disc's second half, and its main event, is composer Ed Puddick's thirty-five minute "The Brexit Suite." In fact, Puddick was thinking about something else when he wrote "Crazy Days." But the two words neatly sum up the chain of events which led to a small majority of voters—a majority bolstered by every racist, xenophobe, cultural reactionary and petty nationalist in Britain—voting to leave the EU. It may well prove to be the greatest self-inflicted wound in British history. Time will tell. (But take heart: nothing lasts forever).