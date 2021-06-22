ZagrebDox Pro announces its selection
While the 17th edition of the ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival has already wrapped with the announcement of its winners (see the news), the gathering’s industry training programme, ZagrebDox Pro, is still unspooling entirely online. This year’s workshop started yesterday and will run until 25 June, welcoming 12 creative documentary projects hailing from 13 countries (which are currently at different stages of development and production), within an online environment.cineuropa.org