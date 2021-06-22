Cancel
Everything Went Fine bodes well for Playtime in Cannes

By Fabien Lemercier
cineuropa.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaithful to the event showcasing the most beautiful arthouse cinema in the world, French international sales agent Playtime will be staking its bets on two Palme d’Or contenders at the 74th Cannes Film Festival (running 6 – 17 July), which are being pre-sold on the basis of a promo reel at the Pre-Cannes Screenings (unfolding online from 21 to 25 June) organised by the Marché du Film, which will switch to its physical form from 6 to 15 July.

Early in “Everything Went Fine,” ailing 85-year-old André asks — instructs, really — his daughter Emmanuèle to help him end his life. After a brief period of understandable panic, she takes the assignment more or less in stride, give or take the odd cry behind closed bathroom doors. “Why would your father ask this of his daughter?” her bewildered husband asks her in bed one night. “That’s why, because I’m his daughter,” she replies, seemingly amazed he has to ask. Thus does François Ozon’s tender-hearted but cool-headed euthanasia drama effectively divide the world into people who understand this and people who don’t, while remaining sympathetic to all parties.

