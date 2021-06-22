Everything Went Fine bodes well for Playtime in Cannes

You can never really predict what François Ozon might do next. As evidenced by his wide-ranging works, from the lush historical drama “Frantz” to the lazy summer romance “Summer of 85,” the prolific director can do just about anything with the stylistic prowess to boot. His latest, “Everything Went Fine,” comes as another surprise, not because it shocks in any way, but because it’s restrained to the point of lacking any emotion. The film perhaps has more in common with Ozon’s understated Catholic church abuse drama “By the Grace of God,” but this euthanasia tale is entirely drained of the urgency that made its closest relative so compelling.