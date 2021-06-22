Everything Went Fine bodes well for Playtime in Cannes
Faithful to the event showcasing the most beautiful arthouse cinema in the world, French international sales agent Playtime will be staking its bets on two Palme d’Or contenders at the 74th Cannes Film Festival (running 6 – 17 July), which are being pre-sold on the basis of a promo reel at the Pre-Cannes Screenings (unfolding online from 21 to 25 June) organised by the Marché du Film, which will switch to its physical form from 6 to 15 July.cineuropa.org