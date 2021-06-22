Anouk Fortunier • Director of My Dad Is a Sausage

It has taken me five years in my journey with grief to acknowledge that I can be grieving and grateful at the same time, a paradox I have never understood until now. Five years ago, my dad took his own life. A deep void was created that day, and the grief brought with it guilt, deep sadness, and heaviness. As time has gone by, I have grown stronger and more able to carry the weight around with me. But some days, the heaviness still gets too much. Like with any pain or trauma we carry, when life decides to pile on one more thing, you can feel your knees start to buckle. Grief still debilitates me even after all these years. I still cry, shout, and sit in disbelief that he is gone and is never coming back.