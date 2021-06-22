Cancel
Coral Springs, FL

Coral Springs Child with Special Needs Gets Dream Birthday Bash

By Kevin Deutsch
Talk Media
Talk Media
 15 days ago
A Coral Springs 8-year-old with special needs got the ultimate birthday surprise when a charity paid for her day-long birthday celebration, along with plenty of gifts. Miracle Nickens, born with Down syndrome, lost her father last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her mother, Nicole Lewis, wanted to do something special for Miracle’s birthday on Feb. 24. But with a planned trip to Walt Disney World canceled due to the COVID crisis, a celebration seemed unlikely.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney World#Coral Springs Child#Covid#The Batchelor Foundation#Plaster Carousel#Build A Bear Workshop#The Sunshine Foundation
