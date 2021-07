In my house, I declared this summer a sock-free summer. I’m that mom that can’t find or keep socks, no matter what I do. So, the declaration was part intentional, but also out of necessity because I literally can’t find any socks. Who has time to look for socks when kids are literally running out the door to play? Plus, with the pool being our favorite summer destination, sandals are just easier to slip on and are ok when wet. I love living a sock-free summer; however, no socks with traditional tennis shoes can be a major stink hazard. I’ve smelled my boy’s shoes when they don’t wear socks, and it is not a pretty smell. It’s foul.