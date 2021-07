TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2021-- Retail banks are finding the ultimate formula for customer engagement in a service few customers ask for, but many could benefit from: financial advice. According to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Advice Satisfaction Study, SM released today, 69% of customers who receive advice from their banks act on it, but just 19% of customers say they are interested in receiving it. These findings are notably important in a challenging economic environment in which fewer than half of retail bank customers are financially healthy and just 38% pass a basic financial literacy test.