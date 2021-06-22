Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Inland Jackson, Waller, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 09:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Jackson; Waller; Wharton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 657 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles east of Speaks to Cumings. Movement was west at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Sugar Land, Rosenberg, Richmond, Sealy, Eagle Lake, Pecan Grove, East Bernard, Wallis, Fulshear, Pleak, Simonton, San Felipe, Beasley, Kendleton, Orchard, New Territory, Weston Lakes, Cumings, Cordele and Egypt.