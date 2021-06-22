Cancel
Cherokee County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Ida, Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Ida; Plymouth; Woodbury THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHEROKEE NORTHEASTERN WOODBURY...SOUTHEASTERN PLYMOUTH AND NORTHWESTERN IDA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sioux Falls. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for northeast Woodbury and northwest Ida County until 800 PM CDT.

alerts.weather.gov
