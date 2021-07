Daytime television actor Tyler Christopher was once one of the biggest actors in the industry. Many fans knew him thanks to his roles as Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives and of course, Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. But Tyler has certainly seen as many low points in his life as he has high points. After one thing led to another, Tyler was forced to step down from his role as Stefan DiMera on DOOL and since then, things just haven’t been the same for him.