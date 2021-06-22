Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREENE AND SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL COUNTIES At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Coon Rapids, or 9 miles southwest of Jefferson, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Scranton and Ralston. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coon Rapids, IA
County
Carroll County, IA
City
Ralston, IA
City
Carroll, IA
City
Jefferson, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
City
Scranton, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Animals#Severe Thunderstorm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy