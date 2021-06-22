Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTY At 655 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Lake Panorama, or 11 miles south of Jefferson, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained spotter reporets golf ball sized hail. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Greene County. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH