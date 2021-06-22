Cancel
POTUS

Donald Trump denies report he asked the Justice Dept. to go after SNL "and other late night losers"

Primetimer
 15 days ago

The former president issued a statement this afternoon responding to The Daily Beast report this morning that in 2019, Trump asked what the federal government, including the Department of Justice and the FCC, can do to go after his late-night critics, including Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Kimmel and "other late-night comedy mischief-makers. To those who heard it, Trump’s inquiries into what federal regulations could be used to bust the likes of Kimmel and SNL were more nuisance than constitutional crisis." Trump's statement called The Daily Beast story "fabricated": "The story that I asked the Department of Justice to go after ratings challenged (without Trump) Saturday Night Live, and other late night losers, is total Fake News," Trump said in his statement. "It was fabricated, there were no sources, and yet the Lamestream Media goes with it. I did say, however, that Alec Baldwin has no talent, certainly when it comes to imitating me. The one who had what it took was Darrell Hammond. With all of that being said, however, I do believe that the 100% one-sided shows should be considered an illegal campaign contribution from the Democrat Party, hard to believe I got 75 million votes (the most of any sitting President) despite all of that, together with a very Fraudulent Election. 2024 or before!"

www.primetimer.com
