Five-star defensive end Shemar Stewart from Miami Monsignor Pace was on the Miami Hurricanes’ for the fourth time this month as he took in Paradise Camp on Saturday night. As UM appears to be gaining momentum in his recruitment, Stewart insists much is still left to play out. He is eyeing the Early Signing Period in December as a likely decision timeline, he told reporters after he watched other prospects participate in drills at Miami’s marquee recruiting event.