Ask anyone who knew Loree Goheen Allen, of Oxford, to share their memories, and the stories of Allen’s kindness, concern and support of other people start flowing. Likewise, the outpouring of gifts to the Loree Goheen Allen Memorial Scholarship Endowment in the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy total more than $66,000 and reflect the love and appreciation family members, friends and colleagues had for her. The scholarships will be awarded to pharmacy students who exhibit a strong commitment to service.