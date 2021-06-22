Cancel
Netflix renews Somebody Feed Phil for Season 5

Primetimer
Primetimer
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Phil Rosenthal's culinary travelogue will return with its biggest order yet: 10 episodes. Previous seasons have topped out at five to six episodes.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
