To the campus community and all who love Carolina:. Last week, I wrote about the sweet aspect of the bittersweet tenure vote. Now, I write about the bitter. Like all of you, I am deeply saddened that Nikole Hannah-Jones will not be joining us in Chapel Hill. Her choice is the best for her and for the many students she will teach at Howard. For us, even in the triumph of our collective voice, it is a defeat and a win for those who want to see a radically different UNC-Chapel Hill from what we have now, one that is much less diverse, both in demography and in scholarship.