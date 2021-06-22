C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully, who lied last year about his Twitter getting hacked, to exit the cable network
Scully will leave C-SPAN after three decades next month to join the Bipartisan Policy Center as its senior vice president of communications after over three decades with the channel. Scully was suspended last year after lying about tweeting a message to former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci when he saw it had created “controversy" involving then-President Trump.www.primetimer.com