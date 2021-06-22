Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

TCM is trying to adapt to the streaming era as it caters to a devoted audience including Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"TCM’s commercial-free status is a key reason viewers embrace it," says the Los Angeles Times' Stephen Battaglio. "The downside is it cannot raise ad rates to offset the revenue decline caused by cord-cutting. S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows the network took in $286 million in subscriber revenue in 2020, down from $313.6 million the previous year." As older viewers stick with TCM via their cable subscriptions, the cable network is reaching younger viewers via its hub on HBO Max. TCM also spent several nights in March tackling controversial classic films with its polarizing "Reframed" series. Still, there are no plans to turn TCM into a standalone streaming offering, especially after the failure of FilmStruck a few years ago. The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola is one of TCM's most devoted fans. “I recently saw a film I never heard of starring John Garfield — He Ran All the Way," Coppola tells The Times. “And I realized that I never appreciated what a great actor he was until I saw his work in this, his final film. It would not have come to my attention if not for TCM.” Paul Thomas Anderson, who has TCM running 24 hours a day on his kitchen TV, adds: "TCM amongst filmmakers is considered holy ground. Politically neutral, essential and unimpeachable in its dedication to film history. There is nothing like it and it should be protected.” Martin Scorsese, who has TCM on constantly in his editing bay, speaks for many TCM fans when he says: "I fear for the future of TCM. So does everyone else I know who loves movies. It gives me something to turn to, to bounce off of, to rest in, to reinvigorate my thinking — just glancing at some image or combination of images at a certain moment. It’s more like a presence in the room, a reminder of film history as a living, ongoing entity.”

www.primetimer.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Garfield
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
Person
Paul Thomas Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcm#Tcm#The Los Angeles Times#Filmstruck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Would Love To Remake ‘First Blood’ With Adam Driver & Kurt Russell & Contemplated Making ‘Sgt. Rock’

Quentin Tarantino is an accomplished filmmaker and, now, a best-selling author. But, first and foremost, he’s a film fan. A massive film fan. So, during interviews (which he’s doing plenty of thanks to his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novelization press tour), he’s quick to point out random filmmakers and features that he’s currently thinking about. In that sense, it’s easy to understand how Tarantino’s view of David O. Russell’s filmmaking career has led him to have a desire to hypothetically remake “First Blood.” Trust me, it takes a few logical leaps but Tarantino gets there.
MoviesCollider

Val Kilmer Bares His Soul in Trailer for 'Val' Documentary Coming to Amazon

In 2016, I attended a special screening of Heat hosted by Christopher Nolan that ranks among my all-time favorite moviegoing experiences, and one of the many things that made it such a special evening was the appearance of Val Kilmer, who was battling throat cancer at the time. I imagine it took tremendous courage just to show up that night, let alone speak in front of hundreds of people, but the fact that Val was surrounded by a room full of his industry peers must've made it feel like a safe space for the actor, who nonetheless has always been fearless.
MoviesFilm Threat

7 Facts You Didn’t Know About Martin Scorsese’s Casino

Casino is a casino-themed movie that always sparks controversy! Directed by Martin Scorsese, the stakes were high with this movie as Scorsese’s reputation was reaching dizzying heights. Classics by the director would be hard to beat, and with just one Oscar win and only being the director’s 10th highest-grossing film, many people would shrug it off as average.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The universal TV hit appears to be dead in the streaming era

"On one level, Mare of Easttown was a smashing success," says The Washington Post's Steven Zeitchik. "The Pennsylvania-set crime series starring Kate Winslet inspired numerous memes, truckloads of media coverage and even a Saturday Night Live parody after it debuted on HBO in April. More importantly, thanks to its head-fake mysteries and town with more secrets than beer bottles, the show quadrupled its audience between its premiere and its finale. That’s the good news. The bad news is that its audience began modestly enough that even with all that growth, the finale was watched by only 4 million people over Memorial Day weekend. For all its buzzy enthusiasm and hardcore fan interest, the Mare finale was not seen that weekend by nearly 99 percent of Americans. The television hit — the most abiding of entertainment traditions — appears to be dying. That isn’t to say shows don’t have fans; they do, and some of them are more passionate than ever. But according to its long-standing definition — a universally recognized show that gathers a large, verifiable audience and becomes unavoidable in all the places people talk about television and endures well beyond its run — the TV hit is vanishing. That is true not just, as is commonly lamented, on broadcast, but also according to the lower standards of subscription television. Just two years ago, HBO’s Game of Thrones gathered 20 million viewers to watch its finale. Nothing on the current pay-TV landscape would stand a chance of coming close." Even streaming shows with a lot of buzz like Ted Lasso, WandaVision and Hacks aren't considered universal hits, even though they've all "gained cultural mind-share." "If you watch these shows, it could seem like people are talking about them everywhere you go," says Zeitchik. "But 'seem like' and 'actually' are not the same. Viewership numbers for many of these series are fundamentally unknown. The fact that people are talking about them everywhere we go may say less about the shows than how, in this age of echo-chamber social media, most of us, figuratively speaking, aren’t going very far." Casey Bloys, content chief for both HBO and HBO Max, says he believes the demise of the broad TV hit is a legitimate phenomenon. “Viewers have a lot more choice, and that’s going to have an effect on the attention any one show commands,” he says. But Bloys doesn’t think this necessarily means catering to narrower bases. “When you’re developing, you never think ‘it’s just going to be a single, so I’ll stop there,'” he says.
MoviesDaily Leader

Director Coppola partners with MSA

Mississippi School of the Arts has partnered with San Francisco Art Institute for the fall 2021 semester. SFAI instructor Christopher Coppola, nephew of director Francis Ford Coppola and older brother of actor Nicholas Cage, will co-teach with MSA film instructor John Kelly Shelburne. Students will write, shoot, produce and complete...
MoviesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Explaining Hollywood: How to become a film editor

When Chloé Zhao was nominated for best film editing at this year’s Academy Awards, it boosted the chances that her movie, “Nomadland,” would win best picture. The Oscar win continued a long-running streak. Every best-picture winner since 1981 — with the exception of 2014’s “Birdman” — had also been nominated for film editing. This statistic tracked closely by Oscar prognosticators illustrates just how vital the role of the film editor is.
MoviesDen of Geek

Link Tank: The Best Movies from Director Steven Soderbergh

From heist movies to Magic Mike, these are the 15 best movies from No Sudden Move director Steven Soderburgh. “In 2013, filmmaker Steven Soderbergh retired from directing movies. During his brief time off from the theatrical film business, he helmed every episode of an acclaimed television series (The Knick), directed an off-Broadway production (The Library), published a novella on Twitter (Glue), and even began importing and selling his own brand of Bolivian liquor (Singani 63). Clearly, the guy likes to stay busy, always seeking out the next creative challenge to take on or the latest artistic puzzle to solve.”
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

The Simpsons boss says Marvel was very supportive with Loki crossover, but the use of Stan Lee was forbidden

Al Jean says his Simpsons team received full cooperation from Marvel in making the short The Good, The Bart, and the Loki. "They really were great and supportive," says Jean. "The only note we had was we thought we could have a cameo by Stan Lee. We’re putting as many cameos and post-credits sequences into a four minute short as possible. But they said that their policy is that since he passed, they don’t use him in movies anymore, which I understood completely. And we had him on the show three times, so we had our shot." Will The Simpsons revisit the world of Marvel and Star Wars again? "We definitely want to keep doing these shorts — definitely (with) those two, but also with the other properties, like Pixar and the classic Disney movies," says Jean. "We’ll probably take a little more time on the next one. We haven’t settled on what we’re going to do yet, but there are just so many things that are just so, you know — I mean, as a kid, I was a huge fan of Marvel. I started collecting when I was six. These are the things that we would want to crossover or parody, anyways." ALSO: The Simpsons-Loki crossover featured more than 100 Marvel references in four minutes.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Val Kilmer Documentary ‘Val’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

As its title suggests, Val is a first-person chronicle, and one that doesn’t stand on ceremony. That’s not merely because directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo capture the musings of their subject, Val Kilmer, with a sense of unguarded intimacy, but because much of the material they’ve gathered was shot by Kilmer himself. The documentary embraces his many facets: movie star, character actor, cancer survivor, visual artist, writer, spiritual warrior, jokester, proud parent. To that list it adds another crucial accomplishment, the very reason the film exists: cinematographer.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Says Long Version Of ‘Once Upon A Time Of Hollywood’ With All The Footage Would Be Around 3 Hours & 20 Minutes

The mythic, epic long cut of any movie, aka when people don’t understand the difference between an assembly cut—all the footage actually shot assembled into a raw edit—and what a director would want with their final version of the best of the best material (generally much shorter than an assembly, filmmakers don’t want every frame of footage in their film, because not everything is always A+). And then there’s the mythic, epic purported length of a Quentin Tarantino film which generally becomes inflated and exaggerated. Take Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” which has already become somewhat legendary with its supposed director’s cut or mythic cuts that are stored away in some imaginary basement.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Who's Who in the Voice Cast of Monsters at Work on Disney+

When Disney+ launched, a big part of its promise was that it would offer infinite open spaces for its many franchise properties. To date we've seen this bear fruit for the Star Wars universe via The Mandalorian and for the MCU with the likes of Wandavision and Loki. This week the service debuts its first longform series based on a Pixar brand with.Monsters at Work, a sequel series to Monsters, Inc. Following the events of the original 2001 film, the world of monsters will no longer be powered by the screams of children; it'll now be powered by children's laughter. This is a major change to the city of Monstropolis and its economy, not to mention the career paths of the monsters emerging from University. Into this peculiar circumstance comes newly graduated monster Tylor Tuskmon, who must adjust to this new monstering normal if he wants to make his way at his new workplace.

Comments / 0

Community Policy