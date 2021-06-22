Cancel
Franchise Deep Dive Video Released for Madden NFL 22

By Cory Wells on June 22, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, EA unveiled its plans for Madden NFL 22 as it looks to be focusing on Franchise Mode. Today, EA has released a deep dive video showing off what to expect in the mode. The video reveals what the coaching skill trees will look like as this aspect will better allow the player to groom their team towards varying play styles. It also jumps into the overhauled scouting aspect, which will be coming after launch along with other live updates. EA has also revealed that its new podcast, “Making Madden” is now available with the second episode releasing on Thursday. Madden NFL 22 launches on August 17 for those who pre-order and August 20 otherwise. The video can be viewed below.

