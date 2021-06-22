Cancel
Economy

Southold Economic Development Committee Survey

southoldtownny.gov
 17 days ago

The Town of Southold Economic Development Committee is taking a survey of our local business Community. The purpose is to get an up to date picture of the community and identify their current business challenges. This would be the first of several phases where we would seek to clarify any matters raised in the Survey. Our goal is to provide aggregate data to the Town Board that they could use in their decisions involving local businesses. We aim to include all business activity including farms, single shingle professionals, major non-profit institutions, and all the retail, distribution and service businesses.

www.southoldtownny.gov
#Economic Development#Community#The Town Board
