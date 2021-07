YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced that deputies are looking into a home invasion robbery in the Foothills that happened in the early morning hours on Friday, June 18. According to YCSO, multiple suspects entered a home on E 41st Lane, some of whom were armed. The suspects demanded items from the homeowner before fleeing the scene.