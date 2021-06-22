Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tara Strong

By Got a tip?
Hollywood Reporter
 15 days ago

‘Loki’ Star Tara Strong on Miss Minutes’ Future: “There’s Much More to Be Revealed”. Despite nearly 600 voice roles in her prolific voiceover career, Loki star Tara Strong still had to audition for her fan-favorite character Miss Minutes. Strong was initially tasked with bringing…

www.hollywoodreporter.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tara Strong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voiceover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesIGN

Loki Voice Actress Tara Strong Teases the Future of Miss Minutes

Marvel’s Loki dropped episode 3 today on Disney Plus Hotstar Premium. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s star Tara Strong, who is the voice actor of Miss Minutes, talked about the character and her future in the MCU. Strong said, “I can cryptically tease that you’ll see her...
MoviesComicBook

Loki: Tara Strong Describes Audition Process for Miss Minutes

Loki has arrived on Disney+ and with it, a wide cast of supporting characters that have become favorites with millions of Marvel Studios fans around the world. You have human characters like Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), then you have animated characters like Miss Minutes, voiced by the legendary Tara Strong. Even though Strong herself is one of the biggest names in animation, the actor mentioned in one recent interview she was still required to audition for the House of Ideas.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Loki: Tara Strong on Voicing Miss Minutes, Jurassic Park Inspiration

Voice actress Tara Strong provided one of the most standout performances over her long career as the voice of Miss Minutes, the mascot of the Time Variance Authority on the Disney+ series Loki. The character is used primarily for exposition purposes to bring Loki (Tom Hiddleston) up to speed about what the TVA is and his current predicament. The actress spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the role, working with showrunner Kate Herron, and her prolific career that spans nearly 600 projects.
TV Seriesthebrag.com

Tara Strong, voice of Miss Minutes in ‘Loki’ says she’s a character ‘we’ve really never seen before’

Disney+ is in the midst of seeing the Avengers franchise continue to come to life, with Loki arriving to the streaming platform earlier this month. Without dropping too much of spoiler type info for anyone who is yet to tuck into the show, Tara Strong, the voice of animated, Roger Rabbit type character, Miss Minutes recently sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
TV SeriesEW.com

Animation veteran Tara Strong talks crafting Loki's mysterious Miss Minutes

Raven from Teen Titans, Ben Tennyson from Ben 10, Timmy Turner from The Fairly OddParents, Bubbles from Powerpuff Girls — these are just a handful of animated characters Tara Strong has played during her long career as a voiceover artist. Now, as the voice of Miss Minutes in Loki, Strong's latest project is bringing her animation expertise to a mostly live-action story.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Rebel Wilson photo sparks concern among followers

(CNN) — Rebel Wilson has been documenting her fitness journey on social media for more than a year and a recent post has some of her followers worried. The "Pitch Perfect" star posted a production still on her verified Instagram account which shows how much weight she has lost, writing in the caption, "Hey babe, you got this x I know it's hard right now, I know you're trying to deal with stuff - but let's keep getting up every day and CRUSH IT - work out, hydrate, fuel your body with quality food ...show your brilliant brain and your big heart."
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Victoria Will Win But Tara Will Lose

The Young and the Restless spoilers document that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) has convinced Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) that her merger plan is solid. In contrast, his duplicitous wife has concocted a flimsy plot that has various holes and seems prone to eventually collapse. Summer Newman (Hunter King) is outraged...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Rebel Wilson Rocks Daisy Duke Shorts On The Set Of Her New Film ‘Senior Year’ — See Pics

Rebel Wilson has stepped out in a pink sweater and denim short shorts while filming her latest movie ‘Senior Year’. See the stunning snaps. Rebel Wilson is back at work! The 41-year-old Pitch Perfect alum stepped out in Atlanta, Georgia on June 11 to put her recent 60 pound weight loss, and health and wellness transformation, on display. In a series of new pics taken on the set of Senior Year, the Australian actress was seen rocking denim Daisy Duke shorts and a tie-dye pink sweater adorned with a swirly pattern. In the upcoming flick, Rebel will play a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year coma, and returns to high school in the hopes of regaining her prom queen title.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Just look how Gwen Stefani rocks the country girl wedding look

Gwen Stefani has treated fans to some sweet snaps of her big day getting hitched to Blake Shelton. The pop star, 51, wore a Vera Wang gown a sweetheart gown and, in a nod to her country singer husband, white stiletto cowgirl boots for the ceremony at the couple’s Oklahoma ranch. While her husband opted for shirt and jeans.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Cruel Summer, Kyle Cries, Tara Sells Ashland’s Secrets

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Summer Newman (Hunter King) is cruel to Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). Completely heartbroken, Kyle breaks down and cries. Summer shows no mercy but it’s to protect the father/son relationship. Plus, Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) sells Ashland Locke’s (Richard Burgi) most guarded secrets to Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson).

Comments / 0

Community Policy