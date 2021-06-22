Cancel
Pokemon Sword and Shield Leak Lawsuit Settled

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lawsuit over the leak of material related to Pokemon Sword and Shield on Nintendo Switch has now been settled. Filed by The Pokemon Company in 2019, the complaint alleged that two leakers spread information about the game online that was obtained through its strategy guide before it was made available. One of these defendants worked for the company that printed the strategy guide, which is how the material was obtained. The leakers allegedly spread screenshots from the guide via Discord, where they then were shared across the internet. As part of the settlement, the leakers will have to pay $150,000, as well as attorney fees for The Pokemon Company.

