LSU Athletics lost $81 million in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic

WINNER: 8-9 games (57.9%) 5. 5 or less games (.89%) Fan expectations for Harsin's first season on the Plains seem to be on par with or better than what Gus Malzahn was able to achieve in his final few years leading the program. An eight- or nine-win regular season would mean the Tigers were able to swipe win(s) from Penn State, LSU, Texas A&M, Georgia or Alabama — in all of which Auburn is currently projected as an underdog — and likely run the table the rest of the way.