LSU Athletics lost $81 million in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic

houmatimes.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU’s football and other sports programs lost $81 million in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the school cannot use federal aid funds to reduce that deficit. The athletics department has offset some of the losses through salary reductions and job cuts. It has received $23 million in relief money from the Southeastern Conference, and it has tapped reserve funds from profitable years to try to close the rest of the gap.

