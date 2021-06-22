Cancel
Last Man Standing: Aussie Kai Edwards’ Olympic Open Water Journey To Tokyo A Marathon To Savor

By Ian Hanson - Oceania Correspondent
SwimInfo
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a marathon swimming story of Olympic proportions which will now become an Olympic story of marathon proportions – one that Kai Edwards will savor for the rest of his swimming career after the 22-year-old secured the final berth on the Australian Swim Team for Tokyo. Edwards is the...

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
Person
Maddy Gough
#Open Water Swimming#Marathon Swimming#Olympics#The Australian Swim Team#Queensland Gold Coast#Tss Aquatic Swim Club#Australians#Armstrong Out#Fina#Gbr
