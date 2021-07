A viral video that shows a woman appearing to kick an alligator out of the busy road it is blocking has become a stern warning for others who come across violent reptiles. Footage of the encounter was posted on TikTok through the account @kelseym417, better known as Lake Charles, Louisiana, resident Kelsey Marcantel. The video, which has since been viewed over 4.2 million times and liked by more than 71,000 viewers, shows a woman wearing only a tank top, shorts and sneakers taking on the gator.