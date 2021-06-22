Cancel
Frisco City Council OKs refined agreement for performing arts center

By Matt Payne
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Frisco City Council followed the Frisco ISD board of trustees June 22 and unanimously approved a refined agreement for a performing arts center. The agreement approved in a special meeting is in partnership with FISD and Hall Group to build a $67 million performing arts center at Hall Park. Development also includes a complimentary parking garage and 5-acre park linking the future facility with The Star in Frisco.

communityimpact.com
Dallas, TX
Richardson, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Newly renovated Senior Center debuts in Richardson

After a nearly 14-month closure, city officials celebrated the opening of Richardson’s newly renovated Senior Center at a June 25 ribbon-cutting. Voters approved nearly $5 million in renovations to the Richardson Senior Center as part of the city’s 2015 bond package. The project ended up costing closer to $8 million, city Assistant Director of Engineering Jim Dulac told Community Impact Newspaper in December.
Keller, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Keller City Council approves economic incentive for Las Palapas Mexican restaurant

The city of Keller will offer an economic development agreement to bring Las Palapas, a Mexican restaurant, to town—expecting a 381% return on investment. City Council voted July 6 to approve a four-year agreement recommended by city staff. Under that agreement, the city will reduce a portion of the restaurant’s sales and ad valorem property taxes each year, for a total of $83,448.10, according to a presentation by Director of Economic Development Mary Culver.
Plano, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Total Men’s Primary Care to open 2 locations in Plano

Total Men’s Primary Care plans to open two locations in south Plano before the end of September. One location will be at 1921 Preston Road, Ste. B2076, while the other will be at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 500, according to a company official. Total Men’s offers same-day appointments, online scheduling and transparent pricing for men’s primary care. These will be the first two locations in Plano for the health care clinic, though it has 15 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. 512-759-8385. www.totalmens.com.
Southlake, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Action Behavior Centers now serving Southlake area

Action Behavior Centers recently opened a new 6,687-square-foot facility at 230 S. Nolen Drive, Bldg. 3, in Southlake. The facility provides Applied Behavior Analysis therapy for children on the autism spectrum, and services are covered by most health insurance plans. Action Behavior Centers was founded in Austin in 2017 and has several locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Southlake location is currently conducting evaluations and enrolling families. There is no waitlist, and free evaluations are being offered for those who may be interested. 817-402-8250. www.actionbehavior.com.
Richardson, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City services to be altered for Richardson residents due to Independence Day holiday

The city of Richardson has altered its trash and recycling pickup as well as facility hours for the Independence Day holiday, according to a news release. There will be no trash, recycling, or brush and bulky item pickup July 5, which is when the holiday is being observed this year. There will not be replacement pickup days for trash collection or brush and bulky item pickup.
Flower Mound, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Demolition begins for former Lewisville ISD natatorium in Flower Mound

Demolition began this week on the former Lewisville ISD natatorium and a nearby communications building purchased by the town of Flower Mound. The two buildings are part of a 7.425-acre tract adjacent to the Helen & Leonard Johns Community Park that town officials are considering using as the site for a cultural arts center with a performance theater, according to a town memo.
Posted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Visit McKinney launches new branding, website

Visit McKinney debuted a new website in mid-June, after soft-launching its new branding, according to a Visit McKinney news release. The new branding will be featured on Visit McKinney products, social media accounts, videos and in the organization’s weekly newsletter. The organization’s Visitors Center is located at 200 W. Virginia St., in downtown McKinney. 214-544-1407. www.visitmckinney.com.
Keller, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Keller, Northwest ISDs invest in healthcare education for students

With health care workers in high demand, Keller and Northwest ISDs are helping to bridge the gap between students and the industry with innovative programs. This fall, the Keller Collegiate Academy will welcome its first class. The academy is a standalone high school campus that provides two options for students, including the opportunity to earn an associate degree in health science through dual credit classes.
Frisco, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Stepping Stones ABA Therapy in Frisco to hold open house in July

Stepping Stones ABA Therapy will open in July at 4500 Hillcrest Road, Ste. 135, Frisco. The facility provides applied behavioral analysis, or ABA, therapy for children and adults with special needs, and is accepting new clients for the fall. Stepping Stones has been providing in-home ABA therapy around the North Texas area for four years. The center will host an open house with games and treats for children from 10 a.m. to noon on July 31. 214-494-0727. www.steppingstonestx.com.

