A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car in Passaic County early Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. At 12:42 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to Brown Avenue and North 9th Street in Prospect Park on a report of a cyclist who’d been hit by a car, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a statement. When police arrived, they found the cyclist, who had not been identified as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, police said.