Progress on the Fluoride Front

By Webmaster
crescentcitytimes.com
 17 days ago

The Fluoride Action Network has received a reply to our May 3rd letter signed by over 100 professionals to the US Centers for Disease Control asking for an objective internal review of the fetal and infant neurotoxicity science (see original letter). The CDC’s email reply arrived on June 17th, only days after we targeted CDC staff and members of Congress using our automated email campaign. Over the course of a week we flooded the CDC staff and Congressional offices with 1,600 emails. Thank you to those who participated in this campaign. After the CDC ignored us for a month, your efforts appear to have forced the start of a long-overdue dialogue between the CDC and the public on this important issue.

