Flush with savings and subject to fewer pandemic restrictions, American consumers continued to step out of the house in May, purchasing more services and less stuff. Spending on goods declined 2% while it increased by 0.4% on services, according to a monthly report on personal income and spending from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. People spent more on recreation and dining out as establishments reopened and the Centers for Disease Control lifted its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people. At the same time, spending was down by 6% for vehicles and parts, which had become more expensive and more scarce over the preceding months.