Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reuters

Saudi operatives who killed journalist Khashoggi received paramilitary training in U.S. - New York Times

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBiTU_0acSp7nQ00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Four Saudis who participated in the 2018 killing of the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi received paramilitary training in the United States the previous year under a contract approved by the State Department, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The training was provided by the Arkansas-based security company Tier 1 Group, which is owned by the private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, and was defensive in nature and devised to protect Saudi leaders, the Times reported.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudis#Paramilitary#U S#Reuters#Washington Post#The State Department#The New York Times#Tier 1 Group
Related
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. considers visas for vulnerable Afghan women after military exit

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering offering an expedited visa path for vulnerable Afghans including women politicians, journalists, and activists who may become targets of the Taliban, U.S. officials say. Rights groups have been asking the State Department and White House to add up to 2,000...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Canada looks to relocate Afghan interpreters, staff amid U.S. drawdown

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada is planning to take in hundreds of vulnerable Afghan interpreters, embassy staff and their families as the United States draws down its military presence in Afghanistan after two decades, a government source said on Wednesday. Canada’s combat mission in Afghanistan ended a decade ago, after which...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Series of attacks target U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria

BAGHDAD/AMMAN, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. diplomats and troops in Iraq and Syria were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks in the past 24 hours, U.S. and Iraq officials said on Wednesday, including at least 14 rockets hitting an Iraqi air base hosting U.S. forces, wounding two American service members.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to speak on Afghanistan amid Taliban gaining territory

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he will speak on Afghanistan on Thursday, days after American troops pulled out of their main military base 20 years after entering the country. Biden made the remark to reporters at the White House when asked if he was worried...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Former Brazil Health Ministry official arrested in Senate

BRASILIA, July 7 (Reuters) - Drama erupted in Brazil's Congress on Wednesday as a former Health Ministry official was arrested under the orders of the lawmaker leading a Senate inquiry into the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Roberto Dias had been a logistics director at the Health Ministry but...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Giuliani's law license in Washington suspended -court document

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday suspended Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, from practicing law in Washington. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals issued the order citing the suspension of Giuliani's New York law license two weeks ago. Our Standards:...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S., Canada raise concern over Mexico energy, investment climate

MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Trade ministers from the United States and Canada expressed concern on Wednesday about Mexico's energy policies, as they met with their Mexican counterpart to mark the one-year anniversary of a regional trade pact. U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai told reporters during a joint...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S., Canadian trade ministers raise concerns about Mexican energy sector

MEXICO CITY, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng on Wednesday said they raised concerns about Mexican energy and investment policies during an in-person meeting with their Mexican counterpart, Tatiana Clouthier. Tai told reporters during a joint news conference that the United...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says he will know more on Thursday about Kaseya hack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he will know more on Thursday about the ransomware attack centered on Florida information technology firm Kaseya. Biden made the comment to reporters on Wednesday as he returned to the White House from a trip to Chicago. The president received a briefing by administration officials earlier on Wednesday about their efforts to combat ransomware.
Posted by
Reuters

Irell's Andrei Iancu to helm California firm's new D.C. office

(Reuters) - Irell & Manella is capitalizing on its bench of former officials from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to launch an office in Washington, D.C., the firm's third location and its first outside Southern California. It's also Irell's first new office in 30 years, and comes nearly 18...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. charges former JHL Biotech executives with stealing trade secrets

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two co-founders of JHL Biotech were charged on Wednesday with stealing trade secrets from Genentech that helped their firm speed development of generic versions of Genentech biologic drugs, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. Raco Ivanov Jordanov and Rose Lin were also charged with wire...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Haiti may slip deeper into lawlessness after president's killing

July 7 (Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead overnight on Wednesday, stoking fears of deepening chaos in an impoverished Caribbean nation already reeling from rampant gang violence and facing a constitutional crisis. Here is what you need to know about what happened and what comes next:. MOISE...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Minneapolis Fed to require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

July 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of August in preparation for in-person work, the bank's president Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday. "In order to fulfill our public-service mission, we need more face-to-face contact...

Comments / 0

Community Policy