Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will become more spotty over the rest of the weekend, but each day will still have a decent chance of rain over NWFL. For tonight it will be warm, humid, but quiet weather wise. Lows will be in the mid 70s under cloudy skies. On Wednesday we will see showers & storms develop near the coast in the morning and push inland in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Rain chances will be 60%. The rain chances will remain scattered through the weekend w/temperatures in the 80s.