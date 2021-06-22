Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL: Brands could flock to Nassib after historic coming out announcement

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gc07F_0acSop0A00

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Las Vegas Raiders’ Carl Nassib could become one of the most recognizable faces in football as brands line up to be associated with the National Football League’s first openly gay active player, marketing experts told Reuters on Tuesday.

The defensive end said he had agonized here about making the announcement for the past 15 years but was immediately greeted with supportive messages from the league, his team, and fellow players, who all praised his courage here.

Fans responded by making his jersey the top-seller on Monday and Tuesday, according to ESPN, and now corporate America is poised to throw its support behind the trailblazing here figure too.

Nassib could be recruited to star in ads for outspoken brands such as Nike or Gillette, which have previously produced commercials that address racial justice and harmful masculine stereotypes, respectively, said Mike Hernandez, director of creative strategy at The Mixx, a New York-based marketing agency that focuses on communicating to LGBTQ audiences.

“I think brands like Nike and Adidas are going to realize that by endorsing someone who’s identified as LGBTQ, they just stand for someone who’s innovative and future thinking. And younger consumers care about that, even if they themselves don’t identify as LGBTQ,” he said.

Nassib’s decision to announce that he is gay while he is still an active NFL player “is probably the biggest LGBTQ story to come out” for the league, Hernandez added.

“The fact that he’s going to be on television every Sunday is pretty impactful,” he said.

RAINBOW WASHING

Brands that seek to work with Nassib should take care to ensure they are not exploiting the athlete’s story, Hernandez said.

“Rainbow-washing is real,” he said.

Brands should be sensitive and do their homework on what role Nassib or other athletes could add to a marketing campaign, rather than attempt to make a “cash grab advertising-wise,” he added.

It helps that Nassib is an established NFL player who signed a three-year contract with the Raiders last year. That increased the likelihood that “his inclusion (in an ad) will likely be perceived as sincere and not just a matter of tokenism,” said Charles Taylor, a marketing professor at Villanova School of Business.

The NFL could also show it values inclusion and tolerance by promoting Nassib, provided the league also comes off as sincere.

“I’d like to think that the NFL would use him as a standard-bearer to promote sexual equality, racial equality, just generally treating people as equals no matter what your preferences are,” said Bob Dorfman, a sports marketing expert at Baker Street Advertising in San Francisco.

“It’s a good thing and hopefully the NFL will capitalize positively on it and it won’t just be lip service, it will be a serious positive response from them.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Football League#Sports Marketing#Marketing Agency#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Espn#Nike#Gillette#Mixx#Lgbtq#Rainbow Washing Brands#Raiders#Baker Street Advertising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Adidas
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLmensjournal.com

Carl Nassib Comes Out as First Active Gay Player in the NFL

Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders made NFL history from the yard of his West Chester, PA, home on June 21. In a video posted on Instagram, the six-year veteran became the first active, openly gay NFL player. “I just want to take a quick moment to say that...
NFLPress Democrat

Nevius: Why Carl Nassib’s coming out is huge. For everyone

We should get one thing clear right away. Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib is not the first gay player in the NFL. Of course there were others. More, I would guess, than we ever imagined. Former 49er Dave Kopay announced he was gay back in 1975, although after he retired....
NFLCBS Austin

NFL Raiders Nassib's jersey is top-seller after he comes out as gay

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (CBS4) — Just two days after Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay, his football jersey was a top-seller. It's just the latest indicator of the overwhelmingly positive reaction to his announcement. The NFL says it would match Nassib's...
NFLNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NFL Player Carl Nassib's Coming Out Puts Spotlight on LGBTQ Resources

Many across the country are still talking about NFL player, Carl Nassib, coming out and announcing that he is gay on social media. Nassib went on to donate $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which the NFL matched. The Trevor Project is an organization that offers resources and suicide prevention help for LGBTQ youth.
NFLNew York Post

NFL’s response to Carl Nassib coming out as gay stinks of grandstanding

They’re the standard lines from the street cop in old movies: “OK, folks, nothing more to see here. Break it up and be on your way.”. Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib handled it well on Instagram: “I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while, now, but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.
NFLFox News

Carl Nassib's announcement leads to NFL commercial: 'Football is gay'

The NFL released a commercial on Monday showing support for the LGBTQ+ community on the heels of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib revealing he is gay. The commercial starts out saying: "Football is gay." The clip then dives into other adjectives about the sport. "If you love this...
NFLRealGM

Carl Nassib Tops NFL Jersey Sales In Day Since Announcement

In the 24 hours after Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay, the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end's jersey has been the top-selling item across the league, per Fanatics. Nassib, 28, made the announcement Monday in a video posted to Instagram. Fanatics, the NFL's...
NFLSan Francisco Chronicle

Warriors' Welts on Nassib coming out: 'The spotlight is coming, and it's going to be really, really bright'

On Monday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made sports history by becoming the first active player in the National Football League to share that he’s gay, making an announcement in an Instagram post. This puts Nassib in a very small group in major professional men’s sports in the U.S. who have made that kind of information about their sexuality public during their playing days, along with others who came out after their careers.
NFLDesign Taxi

NFL Declares ‘Football Is Gay’ In Ad After First Active Athlete’s Coming-Out

Coinciding with Pride Month, the National Football League has showcased a supportive stance for Carl Nassib, a Las Vegas Raiders player who publicly came out as gay last week. Debunking masculine stereotypes in sports, its new video produced by advertising agency 72andSunny proclaims football to be “gay,” among several other descriptors signifying broader representation.
NFLSlate

What It Would Take for More NFL Players to Come Out of the Closet

Last week, NFL defensive end Carl Nassib put out this video on Instagram. In it, he’s holding the camera selfie-style. You can see a bright green lawn behind him. And in the most understated way possible he says: “I just want to take a quick moment to say, I’m gay.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy