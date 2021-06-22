Cancel
Miami, OK

Burnett tabbed as NEO's new softball coach

By From Staff reports
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 15 days ago

MIAMI, Okla. — After the retirement of longtime head coach Eric Iverson, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College announced Bailey Burnett as the next softball coach on Tuesday afternoon.

Iverson announced his retirement earlier this year. Burnett was selected by a search committee led by NEO Athletics Director Joe Renfro.

“I am extremely impressed with Coach Burnett’s professionalism, goals and enthusiasm towards NEO softball,” Renfro said in a release. “She will obviously have big shoes to fill, but I am confident she is up to the challenge.”

Burnett comes to NEO from Neosho Community College, where she helped the program to its first winning season in six years. She also worked on the coaching staff at Central Christian College of Kansas.

Burnett started her collegiate playing career at Allen Community College, earning All-Region honors as a catcher. She was also a NAIA All-American scholar while starring for Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kan.

She earned her B.A. in athletic training from Tabor and M.S. in educational leadership from Pittsburg State University.

“Bailey is a very educated, talented and energetic individual who we believe will continue the tradition of national success,” Renfro said in a release. “I am excited for the future of our Lady Norse student athletes.”

The Golden Norsemen went 33-13 this past spring and reached the Region II Tournament finals.

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
