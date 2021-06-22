Cancel
Technology

Security Industry Association Releases Privacy Code of Conduct

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 15 days ago

SILVER SPRING, Md. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. The Security Industry Association (SIA) has released its new Privacy Code of Conduct, a resource designed to guide security technology companies in implementing privacy programs and protecting personal data. The document was created by SIA’s Data Privacy Advisory Board, a group of SIA members that produces resources and events aimed at promoting a better understanding of the role of privacy in the security industry.

Erik Jones
