Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Lightweight Professional Laptops

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Slimbook Executive laptop is one of the brand's latest hardware offerings that's targeted towards professionals who require a powerful piece of equipment to handle their everyday workflow. The laptop is capable of running either Windows or Linux and features a 14-inch display along with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 4TB of solid-state storage that are both user-replaceable for easy upgrades. The system features Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 6 connectivity support along with USB-A, USB-C and HDMI 2.0 ports.

www.trendhunter.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Linux#Solid State Storage#Frequency#Tb#Usb A#Usb C#Hdmi#Intel Core
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Computers
News Break
Bluetooth
Related
Computerstwollow.com

Signs Your Laptop is In Need of a Service

Our laptops are perhaps the most important devices we own aside from our smartphones, which means that it is only fair that we are doing everything we can to take care of our devices. Now, we understand that we are using our laptops a lot more than we would believe and sometimes, we tend to overlook the fact that these do require proper care.
ElectronicsForbes

The Best 17-Inch Laptops Money Can Buy, Whether You Have $500 Or $5,000

I've been a freelance tech journalist for 15 years, covering everything from PC hardware, to hacking scandals, Bitcoin, and privacy law. All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission.
Computersdigitalspy.com

Custom built laptops???

I was doing a google search (as you do) for people/companies that do custom built laptops & every single one that I tried did not do what I wanted. These are the two things (specs) I was looking for to start off with;. At least 17" screen (most did this...but...)
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Wireless Laptop Charger Kits

The Lenovo Go Wireless Charging Kit is a new power access solution for laptop users who are in search of a seamless way to charge up their system in a quick manner. The kit makes use of Power by Contact technology developed by Energy Square and incorporates a 3.2mm-thick brushed metal charging mat. This mat will provide power to laptops that charge via a USB-C connection by incorporating an adapter onto the underside and will offer up to 65W of power at a time.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Surface Laptop Go and older Surface Laptops get new firmware updates

Firmware updates are available for the Surface Laptop Go, Surface Laptop, and Surface Laptop 2. The updates focus on improving reliability, stability, and addressing bugs. Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go, Surface Laptop, and Surface Laptop 2 all have firmware updates available. As is normally the case with Surface devices, the updates focus on stability and reliability improvements rather than bringing any new features.
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

Upgrade Your Work-From-Home Situation with This Lightweight Portable Monitor

The business world changed rapidly last March when the Covid-19 pandemic forced offices all over the world to close. In a new remotely working world, people became comfortable working from home. Now, more than half of Americans are still working from home and many of them would prefer to continue doing so rather than returning to an office. If that's you, why not take advantage of working from home this summer with tools that let you bring your office outdoors? Case in point: The Espresso Work From Home Bundle.
Small BusinessEntrepreneur

The Best Laptops for Business of 2021

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. Whether you’re running a business or have to buy your own gear as...
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Versatile Quad-Position Laptops

The ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 is a multifunctional technology product for professionals and prosumers alike looking for an efficient laptop that doesn't skimp when it comes to versatility. The laptop is paired with a touchscreen display and comes with a magnetized keyboard that can be easily removed to accommodate use...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Lightweight Collapsible Music Stands

The 'Wee Stand' folding music stand has been designed as a modernized alternative to the conventional portable music stand that will enable musicians to set up shop for playing from virtually anywhere. The lightweight stand weighs in at around 560-grams and is constructed using premium materials to ensure it can...
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Logitech G rolls out lightweight G335 headset in fresh colors

Logitech G, part of Lausanne, Switzerland-based computer peripheral and software maker Logitech International, added a new, lightweight headset to its Color Collection today. The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset comes in three colors, including mint. To go with the new headset, the company said it will offer its G305 Wireless...
ComputersCNET

Best laptop 2021: 15 best laptops we recommend in 2021

Upgrading to the best laptop for your needs doesn't need to be an expensive struggle and it shouldn't be as hard as it can be to find the most pertinent information amongst endless lists of identical-looking laptops. Our editors have tested dozens of different models to help you boil it down to a single choice.
ComputersAndroid Central

Best cheap laptops 2021: Top Windows laptops under $700

How much money do you really need to spend to get a good Windows laptop? While Best Windows Laptop guides across the net are filled with $1,500 to $3000 ultrabooks and beastly gaming laptops, you don't need to spend even half that number to get a good experience these days. The quality is still too unpredictable in the sub-$400 market to reasonably recommend a Windows laptop over the best Chromebooks outside specific circumstances, but in the $450 to $700 segment, there's fierce competition for your money and your primary PC. These are the best cheap laptops you can buy today.
ComputersMac Observer

Laptop Ergonomics 101

I’ve noticed a lot of people misusing laptop computers lately. By “misusing,” I mean using with little regard for physics, ergonomics, or posture. I’ve learned that while there are many ways to use a laptop, the best way to prevent long-term damage to your body is by paying close attention to your posture as you work.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Detachable Smartphone Laptops

The conceptual 'AIO Phone-Book' has been designed by Kylin Wu as a futuristic piece of mobile computing technology that would drastically enhance the capabilities of users when connecting from anywhere. The laptop replaces the trackpad component with a smartphone that can be easily removed when the user wants to use...
ComputersTrustedReviews

Surface Laptop 4 vs Surface Laptop 3: What’s the difference?

If you’re on the lookout for a new laptop, Microsoft’s Surface Laptop range is a very good shout. But which is the better option in the Surface Laptop 4 vs Surface Laptop 3 faceoff?. The Surface Laptop 4 is undoubtedly the most powerful option considering it’s had a processor upgrade,...
Computersarxiv.org

LightFuse: Lightweight CNN based Dual-exposure Fusion

Deep convolutional neural networks (DCNN) aided high dynamic range (HDR) imaging recently received a lot of attention. The quality of DCNN generated HDR images have overperformed the traditional counterparts. However, DCNN is prone to be computationally intensive and power-hungry. To address the challenge, we propose LightFuse, a light-weight CNN-based algorithm for extreme dual-exposure image fusion, which can be implemented on various embedded computing platforms with limited power and hardware resources. Two sub-networks are utilized: a GlobalNet (G) and a DetailNet (D). The goal of G is to learn the global illumination information on the spatial dimension, whereas D aims to enhance local details on the channel dimension. Both G and D are based solely on depthwise convolution (D Conv) and pointwise convolution (P Conv) to reduce required parameters and computations. Experimental results display that the proposed technique could generate HDR images with plausible details in extremely exposed regions. Our PSNR score exceeds the other state-of-the-art approaches by 1.2 to 1.6 times and achieves 1.4 to 20 times FLOP and parameter reduction compared with others.
Electronicslaptopmag.com

Gigabyte Aero 17 review

The Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR is an excellent content-creating laptop, but some flaws that may cause shoppers to look elsewhere. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR Specs. Price: As reviewed $3,699. CPU: Intel Core i9-11980HK. GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080...

Comments / 0

Community Policy